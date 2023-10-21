Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 915 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $249.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.21 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day moving average is $249.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.