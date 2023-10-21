Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,708,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,708,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 168,519 shares of company stock worth $10,531,632 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TDW opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

