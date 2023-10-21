Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 278 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.