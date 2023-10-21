Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 231 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $853.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.67. The company has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.17 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.