Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

