Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 220.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

