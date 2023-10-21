Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 668,294 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,073.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

