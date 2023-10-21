Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $48.10 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,783,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PG&E by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

PCG opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.