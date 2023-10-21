Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,783,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.02 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

