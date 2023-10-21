Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $44.22 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,217,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Cigna Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $523,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.31. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

