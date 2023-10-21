Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $40.12 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,120,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of AAON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AAON by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AAON by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $457,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Up 0.6 %

AAON stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

