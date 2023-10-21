Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,771,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,459,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $363.66 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.01 and a 200-day moving average of $372.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

