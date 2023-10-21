157,572 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,217,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Cigna Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $306.78 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.