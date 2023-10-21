Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $42.30 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

