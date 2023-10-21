Hermez Network Price Hits $4.54 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Hermez Network has a market cap of $165.86 million and approximately $5,183.46 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00015234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,801.67 or 1.00004039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.52903542 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,409.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

