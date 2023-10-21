BNB (BNB) Price Hits $213.07

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. BNB has a market cap of $32.32 billion and approximately $241.94 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $213.07 or 0.00714990 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,705,172 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,705,232.43188992. The last known price of BNB is 212.27880297 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1690 active market(s) with $308,940,026.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

