TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 2.9% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $111.39 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002820 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,672,657 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,566,384 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

