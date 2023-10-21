Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.24 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Qtum has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $241.64 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00007741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.94 or 0.05395683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

