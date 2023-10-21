ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Hits $1.00

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $1.60 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

