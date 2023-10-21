AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

