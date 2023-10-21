Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,646 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.