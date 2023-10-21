Choate Investment Advisors Invests $245,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAX opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

