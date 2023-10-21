PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-$7.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-7.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

