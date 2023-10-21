First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.42 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

