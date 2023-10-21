PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.64 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.44.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,962.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

