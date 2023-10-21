Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

