Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 1,004,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,540,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

About Vimeo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vimeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.