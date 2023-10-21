Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 1,004,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,540,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Vimeo Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vimeo
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.