Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 231,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 462,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $66,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $66,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $30,903.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,454.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 83,575 shares of company stock valued at $222,564. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.