Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading 33.3% Higher

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 234,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 59,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

