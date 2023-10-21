American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.55

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 267334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.10 price target on shares of American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
American Lithium Stock Performance
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
