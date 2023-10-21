American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.55

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 267334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.10 price target on shares of American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

American Lithium Stock Performance

About American Lithium

The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

