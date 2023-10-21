Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.27

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 211839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT
Ultra Clean Price Performance
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Featured Stories
