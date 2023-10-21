Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.27

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 211839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.