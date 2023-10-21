Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Price Up 27%

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) shares rose 27% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 102,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 17,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Minco Silver Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

