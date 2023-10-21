Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.49

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.49 and last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 1032370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.