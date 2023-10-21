Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.69

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 4430799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nordstrom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 236,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 655.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 843,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

