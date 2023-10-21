BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.94

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 59935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSIG

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.47.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,206,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 134,849 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.