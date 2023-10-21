Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.83

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 124829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

A number of research firms have commented on SMP. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $704.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 957.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

