Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.93

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 187817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

