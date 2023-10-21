Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.69

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 727575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

