Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.47

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.47 and last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 1042645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

