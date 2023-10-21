Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.60

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 110722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 213,278 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

