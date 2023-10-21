Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.60

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 110722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.