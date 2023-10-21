Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.88

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 170190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.