Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.33

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 175748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

