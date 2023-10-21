Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.44

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 44960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

