Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.71

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 104870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

