Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.45

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 411433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.