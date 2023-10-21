Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$2.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.22 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

