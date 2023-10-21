S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

STBA opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&T Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.