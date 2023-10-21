S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $25.93 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $991.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

