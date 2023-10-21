Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Issues Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

