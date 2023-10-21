Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

